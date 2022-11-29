About this product
Alien Kush is a spacey indica dominant hybrid from California that is created by crossing Las Vegas Purple Kush and Alien Dawg. The effects of this strain begin as a psychedelic head buzz and slowly melts into a state of tingly full bodied relaxation.
Alien Kush is woodsy and earthy with spicy floral undertones reminiscent of a fragrant tea.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057