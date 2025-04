Apple Pie is a balanced hybrid strain that delivers a warm, comforting experience reminiscent of its namesake dessert. A cross between Slymer and Sour Apple IBL, this strain offers a deliciously inviting aroma of sweet baked apples, cinnamon spice, and a hint of vanilla crust. Users often report a gentle cerebral buzz that brings on euphoria, creativity, and stress relief, followed by a mellow body relaxation that never gets too heavy.

