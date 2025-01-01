Apple Sherbet is a well balanced sativa and descendant of the well known Sherbet strain. Social and uplifting, Apple Sherbet is sure to leave you feeling giggly and euphoric and a touch of unfocused energy. The delicious Apple Sherbet tastes of sweet and sour apples with notes of nuttiness along with fruity cookies. It is said to be an appropriate strain for headaches, fatigue, social anxieties, nausea, and stress.

read more