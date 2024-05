Blackberry Punch is an indica cross between Purple Punch and Black Cherry Pie. It is known to deliver full body relaxation along with a dose of euphoric bliss, as one would expect from a potent, indica heavy strain. This strain's taste profile starts off earthy and piney, but also has notes of sweet floral and wood. This strain packs a punch with a strong cerebral effect, followed by a hard-hitting trance of relaxation.

