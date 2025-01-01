About this product
Candy Cane is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its sweet mint, berry, and vanilla flavors that taste just like its holiday namesake. A cross of AK-47, Mango, and White Widow, this strain delivers a cheerful, relaxing high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz before easing into a smooth body calm. Its aroma is cool, sugary, and slightly fruity, making it as refreshing as it is flavorful. Perfect for unwinding or sparking a good mood, Candy Cane offers a sweet, soothing experience any time of year.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
License(s)
- MI, US: AU-P-000116
- MI, US: PR-000052
- MI, US: PR-000057
