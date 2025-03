Cheese OG - also known as OG Cheese, is a powerful indica strain created by crossing Skunk #1 and Afghani. This pungent and cheesy strain boasts piney aromas mixed with a fruity creaminess. Described as dreamy and intoxicating, Cheese OG is a heavy hitter that will leave you giggly and talkative, but dont plan on leaving the couch. Cheese OG has been reported to be a great option for chronic pain, muscle spasms, tremors, and insomnia.

