Sweet & sour, Citronic wax is an evenly balanced hybrid that is relaxing without putting you to sleep. This bright citrusy strain is uplifting and euphoric that is bound to leave you happy and stress free.
Wax is a terpene and cannabinoid-rich concentrate with a cream- like texture that provides a rich- flavorful experience. Extracted with care and precision at Cannalicious Labs.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.