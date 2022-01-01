About this product
Citrus Fields is a sativa dominant hybrid cannabis strain. Known to motivate and energize the body while uplifting the mind. It is also said to promote arousal and relieve stress and anxiety.
This live resin is tangerine in color with a smooth saucy consistency filled with aromatic terpenes that give the strain its bright lemon and earthy sweetness profiles.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.