Destroyer OG is a rare sativa that delivers a giggly and energizing euphoria that

may leave you feeling creatively inspired and unfocused. Destroyer OG is perfect for treating conditions such as depression, cramps, muscle spasms, chronic fatigue, insomnia, and chronic stress. The flavor profile is that of sweet citrus fruit with a spicy and citrusy exhale, and a floral fruity aroma that is light and earthy.

