Do-Si-Dos is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Do-Si-Dos is a hard hitter that starts as a quick cerebral rush that slowly melts down through the body, ultimately leaving the consumer completely relaxed and couch locked, making this strain a great option for chronic pain, depression, insomnia, nausea and stress. This strain boats a minty cookie flavor with a similar aroma mixed with added noted of lime and pine.

