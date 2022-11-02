About this product
Alien Kush X Fire OG
An blissfully euphoric indica hybrid with a strong lemony pine aroma and earthy undertones
Deeply relaxes the body while elevating the mind.
An blissfully euphoric indica hybrid with a strong lemony pine aroma and earthy undertones
Deeply relaxes the body while elevating the mind.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057