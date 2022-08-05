Forbidden Fruit is the fruity, indica love child of Cherry Pie and Tangie. This strain possesses both Cherry Pie's "musky, sweet, cherry " undertones and Tangie's loud tropical flavors for a delicious and well balanced evening strain that is sure to relax both the mind and the body. Expect a buzz that starts up the head and slowly makes it;s way down the body.
