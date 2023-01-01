Relaxing on the body and uplifting for the mind, Frostbite is a long lasting sativa dominant hybrid that promotes an energizing cerebral euphoria while also providing a body high that may help with those suffering from fibromyalgia, chronic pain, and arthritis. Frostbite has dank and fruity aroma and a surplus of flavors such as fruity berry, skunk, pine, and hash. This strain is also said to also help depression, eye pressure, and migraines.
