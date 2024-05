Fruit Punch is a motivating and euphoric sativa dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the classic Skunk X Haze X Northern Lights strains. Sociable and uplifting, Fruit Punch is a great daytime strain helpful for fatigue, headaches, depression, PMS, stress, and headaches. Fruit Punch - like it's names boasts an array of fruit flavors including tangy lemon, sweet tropical, and deep mouthwatering berries.

