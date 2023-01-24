About this product
Fruit Smash is a sativa-dominant cross of Grapefruit Durban and Sabotage OG. Fruity and cheesy , this is a great strain for daytime use since it has been said to have uplifting and energizing effects.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057