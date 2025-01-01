Funky Monkey is an indica-dominant cross created by Grape Ape and Mendo Purps that is celebrated for its uplifting and social effects. Users frequently report feelings of euphoria, increased talkativeness, and a general sense of energy, making it suitable for social activities. Funky Monkey offers a rich sensory experience with its aromatic blend of berries, herbs, and earthy spices. Users often detect flavors reminiscent of grapes, mint, and sweet earth, creating a delightful and complex taste profile.

