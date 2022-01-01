About this product
Garlicane Shatter from Cannalicious Labs is an 80/20 Indica leaning hybrid that comes from the cross of the popular GMO strain with Slurricane. Pungent and garlicky, Garlicane is relaxing and euphoric, which makes it a great strain to melt away stress and anxiety. Grab yourself a snack because Garlicane definitely stimulates your appetite.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.