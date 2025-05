Gas Candy is a potent hybrid cross of Gary Payton and Red Pop that perfectly blends sweet and fuel-heavy flavors with an aroma of diesel, sugary berries, and a hint of creamy funk. The effects of Gas Candy hit hard and fast, offering a powerful euphoric head rush followed by a deep, relaxing body high , great for evening use or laid-back sessions, helping to melt away stress, tension, and negative vibes while still keeping your mind uplifted and alert.

