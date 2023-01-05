About this product
Ghost Train Haze X Koffee
Ghost Train Koffee is a heavy hitting and even- keeled hybrid with an earthy aroma mixed with notes of citrus and rich chocolate. This strain gives both a cerebral haziness as well full body relaxation. Ghost Train Koffee is said to be great for knocking out pain as well as appetite loss.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057