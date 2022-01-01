About this product
Grape Stomper is an evenly balanced hybrid strain that is also sometimes referred to as Sour Grapes. Grape Stomper has a delicious fruity candy- like aroma mixed with notes of grape and diesel and an extremely smooth flavor of sour grape candy.
It is said Grape Stomper gives you a bouncy and euphoric head effect as well as a tingly body buzz. Grape Stomper is said to be a great mood booster and help those dealing with anxiety and chronic headaches.
It is said Grape Stomper gives you a bouncy and euphoric head effect as well as a tingly body buzz. Grape Stomper is said to be a great mood booster and help those dealing with anxiety and chronic headaches.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.