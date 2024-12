Grease Monkey is a creeping indica dominant strain created by crossing Gorilla Glue #4 and Cookies and Cream with flavors of nutty vanilla and "sweet & skunky diesel." With happy euphoric effects that will surely melt you in to a relaxing sleepy state as well as kick your appetite into high gear. Grease Monkey is a great strain for chronic pain, inflammation, stress, headaches, and loss of appetite.

