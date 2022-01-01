About this product
Gushers Sugar from Cannalicious Labs is an indica dominant cross between Triangle Kush and Gelato 41. It has a cleaner like aroma mixed with bright lemon and fruity undertones. Gushers is sure to leave you feeling euphoric and sedated.
This sugar is honey mustard yellow color which is sparkling and gorgeous. It has the consistency of wet sand!
This sugar is honey mustard yellow color which is sparkling and gorgeous. It has the consistency of wet sand!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.