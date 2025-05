Hammerhead is a heavy-hitting indica strain known for its deeply sedating effects and rich, earthy aroma. A cross of White Rhino and Medicine Man, this strain delivers a powerful combination of relaxation, body melt, and mental calm, making it ideal for nighttime use or when you need serious stress relief. The flavor is as bold as the high—expect notes of spicy herbs, skunky earth, and a subtle sweetness on the exhale. The effects come on fast, hitting both mind and body with a soothing wave that eases pain, tension, and insomnia, often leading to couch-lock or restful sleep.

