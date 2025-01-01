Hollywood OG is an indica dominant cannabis strain created by crossing OG Kush X Unknown hybrid. Hollywood OG is a mood booster that starts as a happy hazy head rush and slowly melts into a totally relaxed body buzz that leaves you sedated yet focused. Hollywood OG tastes like tart grapefruit mixed with the flavors of sweet tropical fruit and is said to relieve pain, migraines, insomnia, as well as held symptoms of depression and nausea.

