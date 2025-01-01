Holy Grail Kush is a evenly balanced hybrid strain with sweet, pine, and woody flavors as well as similar aromas with a bit more pungency. Holy Grail Kush is a great option for treating a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, cramps, nausea, nerve pain, and chronic bodily pain. The body high, which is both relaxing and euphoric, is a sure ticket to a good night's sleep.

