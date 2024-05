Item 9 is a rare and euphoric sativa dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Exodus Cheese X (G13 X Hawaiian) strains. Said to be the perfect wake and bake strain, Item 9 is said to leave you feeling energized without the anxiousness. Cheesy, tropical, sour, and pungent are just a few of the words used to describe the bright and funky taste of this strain. Item 9 may relieve anxiety, chronic pain, fatigue, nausea, and headaches.

