About this product
Mac 1 or "The MAC" is a smooth and well balanced hybrid that crosses Alien Cookies with Miracle 15. Creamy, and funky with notes of butter, vanilla, and citrus, MAC 1 is an energetic and uplifting strain that is great for stress day or night!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057