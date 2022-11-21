About this product
Mango Ice is a great tasting even-keeled hybrid strain with fruity tropical aromas mixed with skunky undertones, and a juicy mango flavor profile that is enough to make your mouth water! Mango Ice gives happy, creative, and focused vibes with a tingly body high to match and is said to make you giggly and talkative! A great choice for social events!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057