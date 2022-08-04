Mango X Hindu Kush got together and created a great night time strain with a strong body buzz for anyone struggling with sleep issues and/or pain. Mango Kush is a heavy indica that will not only help you sleep, but also will reduce inflammation, ease stress and anxiety, promote an appetite, and give you a serious case of the giggles.
Flavors: pine/ mango/ banana
