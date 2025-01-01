Master Yoda is an evenly balanced 50/50 hybrid with euphoric and arousing effects, created by crossing OG Kush and Master Kush. Master Yoda produces mind bending effects and a body buzz perfect for a lazy afternoon. Sweet citrus and woody pine aromas are matched with a creamy vanilla flavor profile with strong notes of oranges and lemon. Master Yoda is may relieve arthritis, chronic pain, cramps, muscle spasms, and migraines.

