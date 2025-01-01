Moonbeam is a tranquil and euphoric indica dominant hybrid known for its relaxing effects and complex flavor profile. The aroma and flavor of Moonbeam are a delightful mix of fruity and earthy notes, featuring hints of sweet pear, ripe strawberries, and citrus, balanced by subtle pine and woody undertones. Ideal for evening or nighttime use, Moonbeam is often used to alleviate symptoms of chronic pain, stress, anxiety, inflammation, and insomnia.

