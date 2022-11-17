About this product
Octane OG is a gassy and potent indica leaning hybrid that brings total relaxation to the body while also providing an uplifting cerebral high. Octane OG has pungent lemon/pine flavors and mixed aromas that include spicey earth and sweet and sour citrus. This strain is said to be great for chronic pain, insomnia, appetite loss, cramps, muscle spasms, and nausea.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057