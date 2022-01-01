About this product
Another beautiful shatter to come out of Cannalicious Labs!
Oreoz is an indica dominant hybrid that is known for heavy-hitting effects that are sure to leave you feeling its effects for quite some time. Nutty chocolate meets notes of earthy spice.
Oreoz is said to be an effective remedy for appetite loss or nausea, depression, insomnia, chronic stress and gastrointestinal disorders.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.