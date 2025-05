Raspberry Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid celebrated for its sweet berry flavor, smooth smoke, and uplifting, clear-headed effects. A cross between Cambodian landrace genetics and ICE, this strain offers a rich aroma of ripe raspberries, fresh herbs, and a hint of spice, making it both flavorful and refreshing.



The high from Raspberry Cough is bright, focused, and energizing, perfect for daytime use, socializing, or boosting creativity. It delivers a gentle cerebral buzz that helps relieve stress and anxiety without clouding your mind or slowing you down.

