Red Cherry Berry is a happy, relaxing, and evenly balanced hybrid strain created by crossing the legendary Skunk #1 and Cherry Bomb strains. Red Cherry Berry is best known for its sweet and surprisingly pungent aroma as well as a sweet berry flavor with hints of skunk and floral notes. Red Cherry Berry may relieve symptoms of chronic pain, depression, gastrointestinal issues, insomnia, stress, and loss of appetite.

read more