About this product
Starfighter is an uplifting indica dominant hybrid with aromas of sweet lavender and pine mixed with a pungent citrus. Starfighter is a cross of Alien Tahoe OG X Lemon Alien Dawg and is claimed to promote a giggly and aroused effect. Starfighter is said to help with stress, depression, and pain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.