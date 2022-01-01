Sugar is a concentrate product that has been extracted from cured material - or cannabis that has been through a typical drying process.



Sundae Driver Sugar from Cannalicious Labs is a wonderfully smooth hybrid strain that will leave you feeling calm, balanced, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow, grapey aroma with hints of sweet berry and creamy vanilla..



Sundae Driver is a great stress reliever and will leave the user feeling happy and euphoric