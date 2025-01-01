Sunset Haze is a even keeled 50/50 hybrid created by crossing two very delicious strains - Tangerine Haze and Rocky Mountain Blueberry - with a juicy sweet citrus flavor accented by rich berries, watermelon, and a touch of haze. Effects start out as an uplifting cerebral haze leaving you with a sense of creative energy. This will melt into a sleepy relaxation that makes this strain a great option for anxiety, chronic pain, muscle spasms, insomnia, and stress.

read more