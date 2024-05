Super Cheese is a pungent and funky indica dominant hybrid strain created as a cross of the infamous Cheese and Exodus Cheese. Super Cheese promotes euphoric, giggly, relaxing, and appetite inducing effects as well as a cheesy creamy flavor profile. It is said that Super Cheese may relieve anorexia, anxiety, bipolar disorder, chronic pain, gastrointestinal issues, hypertension, insomnia, muscle spasms, and stress.

