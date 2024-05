Super Jack, also know as Super Jack Haze, is a sativa dominant strain created by crossing the two sativa powerhouses: Super Silver Haze and Jack Herer. Creative, focused, uplifting, and motivating, Super Jack is the perfect strain for a wake and bake session and boasts a buttery, piney, and sweet tropical flavor profile. This strain is a good option for anxiety, depression, asthma, bipolar disorder, depression, headaches, loss of appetite, and PTSD

