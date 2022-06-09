About this product
Triangle Mints is a sativa leaning hybrid that comes from the parents strains Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This earthy strain is said to leave you feeling focused, energized, and uplifted which makes it a great option for those dealing depression, anxiety, and fatigue. The flavor profile for Triangle Mints is of mint, diesel, and blue cheese.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.