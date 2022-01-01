(Cherry Spice x MAC) x Lilit make up the lineage for Tropical MAC - a gassy member of the cookies family with a tropical fruity twist. This relaxing hybrid calms the mind while sparking creativity and promoting euphoric bliss. Tropical MAC is a great daytime strain to help melt away stress and depression.



Shatter from Cannalicious is created from using the finest cured biomass which gives the concentrate its glass like stability and higher potency of 85% total cannabinoids.