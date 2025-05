Twisted Citrus is a zesty sativa-dominant hybrid that lives up to its name with a bright, tangy flavor profile and energizing, mood-boosting effects. Bursting with notes of fresh orange, lemon zest, and a hint of tropical sweetness, this strain delivers an aromatic experience as refreshing as a glass of citrus punch.

The high from Twisted Citrus is clear-headed, uplifting, and motivating, making it perfect for morning or daytime use. It’s a go-to for boosting focus, sparking creativity, or simply starting your day on a positive note.

