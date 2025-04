Zero Gravity is a balanced hybrid strain known for its spacey, uplifting effects and smooth, earthy flavor profile. A cross of Gorilla Glue and Grapefruit, this strain offers a complex aroma of citrus zest, pine, and a hint of fuel, making it both refreshing and grounding. Users can expect a floaty, cerebral buzz that lifts your mood and melts stress, followed by a gentle body relaxation that keeps you anchored without weighing you down

