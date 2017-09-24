About this strain
Captain’s Cake by The Captain’s Connection is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and White Fire Alien OG. With bright citrus terpenes on the nose and palate, and a sweet doughy earth aroma, Captain’s Cake is a crowd-pleaser with enjoyable relaxing effects. This strain is euphoric and easy on the limbs in small doses, but can get rather sedating with heavy consumption. Enjoy the laid-back energy of Captain’s Cake into the evening to set you up for a good night’s rest.
Captain's Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Cannavore
We Use the "Best-Tasting Bud on Earth"
What goes into our confections is just as important as the end result. We use extract made from TJ's Organic Gardens Durban Poison strain, awarded the "Best tasting bud on earth" by High Times Magazine.
