Jelly Doughnut Delta-8 Full Gram Vape Cartridge
About this product
Our premium Delta 8 distillate cartridges are made with 95% pure Delta-8 and 5% all-natural terpenes. Cannessentials Chakra Delta-8 Vape Cartridges provide consumers with true relief and relaxation. Delta-8 is roughly 70% as effective as Delta-9 THC meaning they have similar effects but Delta-8 doesn't cause anxiety or paranoia for consumers. D8 vape carts give users a more relaxing body high that allows you to stay clear-headed and focused.
About this brand
Cannessentials Brand HHC & Delta-8 Products
Cannessentials offers the highest quality and most affordable hemp and cannabinoid products. Specializing in preparations of Delta 8, HHC, and CBD. Vapes, Gummies, Flower and Concentrates available.