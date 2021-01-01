Tropical Mix Delta-8 Infused 25mg Gummy Squares
About this product
Our Delta 8 distillate gummies contain 25mg of delta-8 in each square. They are vegan, gluten-free and taste delicious! They are very potent and give consumers a relaxed, euphoric, and long-lasting high. Depending on the tolerance of the user, start with one square. Our delta-8 gummies come in quantities of 10 or 20 squares.
Vegan Delta-8 Gummies Ingredients: Water, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Table Sugar, Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Hemp Derived Delta 8 Distillate, Natural Flavoring.
About this brand
Cannessentials Brand HHC & Delta-8 Products
Cannessentials offers the highest quality and most affordable hemp and cannabinoid products. Specializing in preparations of Delta 8, HHC, and CBD. Vapes, Gummies, Flower and Concentrates available.