About this product
Full spectrum CBD:THC drops, fortified with cannabinoid acids. Includes CBD, THC, CBDA, THCA, and a proprietary blend of cannabis terpenes. Measured dropper for flexible dosing. 30mg cannabinoids per milliliter. The 2:1 is two parts CBD to one part THC for a reliably relaxing effect. Also available in 30ml bottle.
About this brand
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584