CASCADIA herbals ™ Tinctures
9lb Hammer
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Great tasting, strain specific cannabis tincture made with CASCADIA herbals™ proprietary Ultra-Cold method. CASCADIA herbals™ tinctures are predominately organic glycerin based with a small amount of organic cane alcohol reserved to help absorption. These tinctures can be held under the tongue for fast acting sublingual absorption with an effect similar to smoking or vaping. They can also simply be swallowed or added to your favorite food or beverage for a slower, longer lasting onset. High Vibes !
• Strain Specific
• Amazing Taste
• Discreet, easy dose dropper bottle
• No added flavors
• Easy Sublingual Absorption
• Fast Acting
• Made with organic ingredients
• Clean, safe consumption method.
Serving Size: 20 Drops = .5 ml = 5 mg THC
40 Servings per Bottle
200 mg THC per 20 ml bottle
Ingredients: Organic Glycerin, Organic Cane Alcohol, Organic Soy Lecithin, CASCADIA herbals™ Ultra-Cold Mother Tincture
9 lb Hammer effects
Reported by real people like you
727 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
