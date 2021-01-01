CASCADIA herbals ™ Tinctures
High Vibes Spray- Mint
About this product
Great tasting, strain specific cannabis tincture made with CASCADIA herbals™ proprietary Ultra-Cold method. CASCADIA herbals™ High Vibes Spray are Organic Glycerin, Organic Alcohol, Pepermint Oil, and our Cannabinoid Concentrate. The spray is fast acting sublingual absorption with an effect similar to smoking or vaping. High Vibes !
Discreet, Easy Dosing 1MG THC Per Pump
• Fresh Mint Flavor
• Sublingual Absorption
• No Smoke / Non-Combustion Consumption
• Made with Organic Ingredients
• Attuning Hybrid Eﬀects
• Serving Size: 1 Pump = 1 mg THC
30 Servings per Bottle
150 mg Total THC per 15 ml bottle
INGREDIENTS: Organic Glycerin, Organic Alcohol, Pepermint Oil, Cannabinoid Concentrate
